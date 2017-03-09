First ever apple a day event is being held Saturday

By Vanessa Stark

BELLEVILLE – A group of Loyalist College students have organized a fundraiser for Food For Learning, an organization that helps provide nutrition programs for local schools.

This Saturday, the post-graduate public relations students will be converting the community booth at the Quinte Mall into an apple stand.

Dan Schell, 31, a public relations student involved in the fundraiser, says the group has been given about 500 apples that have been donated by local groups such as Grills Orchards. People from nearby farmer’s market that have also come together for this cause.

“It’s just such an important thing. Coming into school it’s hard to thrive sometimes trying to keep up with homework and everything else that’s happening, but if you don’t get a proper meal, don’t get a breakfast or a lunch, it can be a real challenge,” said Schell.

Schell was also asked why the students chose Food for Learning.

“It’s (the program) open to everyone, any student can go to these nutrition programs and hang out and chat and get together. It’s not just feeding people but it’s also encouraging students and building a community in your school.”

The group will be at the mall from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Comments