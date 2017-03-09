Five arrested on drug charges in Trenton

By Cody Starr

BELLEVILLE – Five people face a number of drug charges after a joint police task force executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a McGill Street address in Trenton.

Two men aged 20 and 60 and three women aged 31, 41 and 27 have all been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition the 27-year-old woman has been charged with two breaches of probation. Three of the people charged are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on March 9. The other two are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville April 20.

Comments