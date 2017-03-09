Concerns expressed about graduation ceremony venue

By Sophie Dudley

BELLEVILLE – In less than two months, successful students at Loyalist College will be walking across a stage in a red and blue gown, graduating with their diplomas.

For the last 25 years, Loyalist College has held its ceremony in the school’s joint cafeteria and gymnasium. However, some past graduates and current students at the school have made complaints and think that a change of venue is necessary.

A student who graduated from the business administration program in 2016 said she didn’t attend her ceremony for many reasons.

“I was not impressed with the location at all. I ate my lunch in the school cafeteria everyday for the last two years.”

QNet News spoke with students around the college and was able to get some more feedback. You can see that in the video below.

