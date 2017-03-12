Live chat: After school and weekend programs for teens in the Quinte area

BELLEVILLE— The research shows: teens that participate in after school and extra-curricular activities are healthier and do better in academics.

A study at Harvard found that all youth programs are not created equal. Programs where youth participate often, have quality programming and staff, and have strong partnerships with other places students are learning are most likely to have positive outcomes.

In Quinte, several programs exist for youths, such as Youth Belleville at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre and Youth Connection, at the Belleville Public Library. Join us live as we chat about the different programs in the area and how each of them stacks up.

