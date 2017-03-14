Loyalist graphic design students showcase their work

By Leah Den Hartogh and Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – Graphic design students from Loyalist College are putting their work on display from Tuesday through Thursday at the Graphic Design Student Exhibition.

It’s an opportunity for graduating students to show off what they have done over the past three years. Their work includes branding campaigns, motion graphics, environmental graphics, illustrations and websites.

QNet News spoke with with Charlsie Morrow, one of the students exhibiting her work, about the exhibition.

The event allows for people walking by to come and see the type of work that graphic design students do, she said.

“There’s always the legendary question like, ‘What really is graphic design?’ Nobody really knows … we can design your packaging on a book (or) food packaging, to posters and websites – and this is just a chance for us to show everybody in the school coming in what we can actually do, and the amount of stuff we are able to do now.”

The goal of the show’s theme, Design Freaks, was to draw people in. The students wanted to make a design that seemed more mature but still catches the eye of passersby, Morrow said.

The person behind the Design Freaks idea, Ryan Whiteman, said that since the program is shutting down at the end of this school year, the exhibit is the students’ last hurrah.

“It’s just a way for us to show off everything we’ve done over our time here.”

The students will soon be entering placements and then it’s on to careers. Whiteman says he hopes to find a position with a local company, while Morrow says she wants to someday own her own graphic-design business.

The exhibit runs until 5 p.m. Thursday in the Link Lounge on campus.

