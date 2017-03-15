Guns among items stolen during Stirling break and enter

By Casey Horn

BELLEVILLE – Police are searching for a person who stole eight guns and a crossbow during a break and enter Tuesday in Stirling-Rawdon.

Between 7:35 a.m. and 2:55 p.m. at least one person entered a home on Squire Road. Besides the firearms an iPhone, a Toshiba laptop, a tablet computer, a camera with lenses and a white watch with a diamond face were among the items taken.

A black Dodge Ram pickup was seen parked nearby at 9:30 a.m. The driver was described as older and heavyset with long grey hair and a beard.

Anyone with information should call the Stirling-Rawdon police at 613-395-0844 or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.

