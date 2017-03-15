Local

Guns among items stolen during Stirling break and enter

  • March 15, 2017 at 1:02 pm

By Casey Horn

BELLEVILLE – Police are searching for a person who stole eight guns and a crossbow during a break and enter Tuesday in Stirling-Rawdon.

Between 7:35 a.m. and 2:55 p.m. at least one person entered a home on Squire Road. Besides the firearms an iPhone, a Toshiba laptop, a tablet computer, a camera with lenses and a white watch with a diamond face were among the items taken.

A black Dodge Ram pickup was seen parked nearby at 9:30 a.m. The driver was described as older and heavyset with long grey hair and a beard.

Anyone with information should call the Stirling-Rawdon police at 613-395-0844 or Crime Stoppers at 613-969-8477.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Trenton man charged with animal cruelty
  2. Trenton woman charged with assault after driveway dispute
  3. R.I.D.E program nabs drunk driver in Quinte West
  4. OPP charge man in relation to Codrington break-in
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: