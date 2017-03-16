91X FM · Podcast

91X FM Newscast — Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 4 p.m.

  • March 16, 2017 at 12:26 pm

BELLEVILLE — Lindsey Harren brings you the latest from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include: local warnings have been issued after fentanyl was found locally, updates on Trump’s new travel ban and tension between Manitoba and the federal government over health care funding. 

