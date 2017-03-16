BELLEVILLE — Lindsey Harren brings you the latest from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include: local warnings have been issued after fentanyl was found locally, updates on Trump’s new travel ban and tension between Manitoba and the federal government over health care funding.
-
Man accused of killing his mom in Prince Edward County will stand trial February 16, 2012
-
Procedures in clinics instead of hospitals to save money January 30, 2012
-
Ontario Liberals release spending cuts in budget March 27, 2012
-
91X FM Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, 3 p.m. November 3, 2016
Related Posts
Top Stories
- 91X FM Newscast — Thursday, March 16, 2017, 5 p.m.March 16, 2017
- Landlords stepping up to help displaced Bel Marine residentsMarch 16, 2017
- News in 90 March–16, 2017March 16, 2017
- Trenton man charged with assaulting police officerMarch 16, 2017
- 91X FM Newscast — Thursday, March 16, 2017, noonMarch 16, 2017
- 91X FM Newscast — Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 5 p.m.March 16, 2017
- 91X FM Newscast — Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 4 p.m.March 16, 2017