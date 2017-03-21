Local

Police charge man with stunt driving on Highway 62

  • March 21, 2017 at 12:00 pm

By Olivia Timm

BELLEVILLE – A man who police say was driving more than 60 kilometres an hour over the speed limit has been charged with stunt driving.

The 36-year-old was going 142 kilometres an hour in an 80-kilometre area on Highway 62, according to Central Hastings OPP. Police stopped the car near Smith Road just north of Belleville at about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

In addition to charging the resident of Emsdale, Ont., with stunt driving, police suspended his driver’s licence and impounded his vehicle, both for a week.

