Cris Cuddy set to perform at The Old Church Theatre

By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – The Old Church Theatre will be hosting singer-songwriter Cris Cuddy in an intimate performance on April 8.

The event is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Cuddy has just released his newest album Jerry Lee and Elvis. This album is the twelfth album he has released since 2003.

One of his songs, “Gone Again”, was featured on an album from three-time, Grammy-nominated artist Claire Lynch. The album, “North by South”, is a compilation of bluegrass Canadian artists.

QNet News plans on speaking with Cuddy about the upcoming event.

More to come.

