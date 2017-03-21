Campus

Loyalist students ride for a reason

  • March 21, 2017 at 1:56 pm

By Sophie Dudley and Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College students are invited to dress in costumes and challenge themselves to bike a hundred kilometres for charity Wednesday afternoon.

The business, sales and marketing first-year students are running their first bike-a-thon fundraiser, called Ride for a Reason. The students are raising money in support of the Medigas Charity Golf Tournament, a fundraiser that helps support children with physical challenges.

The event will be held from noon till 4 p.m. in the Loyalist College gymnasium. QNet News will be live at the event. More to come.

