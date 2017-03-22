Burst watermain in Quinte West fully repaired

By Scott Gardner, Lindsey Cooke and Olivia Timm

QUINTE WEST – Repairs are complete on the burst water main pipe that caused flooding on Pelham Street in Trenton and a boil-water advisory.

The city of Quinte West announced late Wednesday afternoon that the repairs had finished and that water would be restored to all customers by 5 p.m.

The break early Wednesday morning led to a boil-water advisory west of the Trent River. The advisory said that residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before consuming it.

The break was on Pelham Street by the public works yard.

Across the street, Dave Purdy, the owner of Al’s Tires and Automotive, and his employees had to turn away some business Wednesday morning but were able to get up and running quickly with some help from repair crews.

