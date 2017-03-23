Fire interrupts Dukes-Cougars hockey game

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – A fire that started in a washroom interrupted a hockey game in Cobourg Wednesday night between the Cobourg Cougars and the Wellington Dukes.

The fire started shortly before 9 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre, the Cobourg Police report. A toilet-paper roll in the washroom had been set on fire, they said.

The fire set off smoke and fire alarms, and the arena was evacuated as the Cobourg fire department dealt with the flames. The game was suspended.

Once the fire was out and the smoke cleared, everyone was able to go back inside. The game continued without any other interruptions.

The Cougars ended up defeating the Dukes 6-3.

The Cobourg Police are investigating, and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the person responsible for starting the fire, or who has information that can provide assistance, to contact Det.-Const. Larry Davis at 905-372-6821.

Comments