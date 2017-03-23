Domestic assault involving a cigarette

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – A Belleville man has been charged after police say he burned his common-law partner on the face with a cigarette.

The incident happened Wednesday in the west end of the city, Belleville police say. They got a call about a domestic dispute at about 4 p.m. When they arrived, they learned of the attack with the cigarette, which resulted in minor injuries. In addition, the man would not let his partner leave the building, police said.

The 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

He was released on the promise to appear in court.

