Radio broadcasters from 25 years gather to celebrate 91X

By Cali Doran

BELLEVILLE – For many people, like John Henderson, the 25th anniversary of radio station 91X was a celebration of the experience they shared.

The Loyalist College station hit the air in 1992. At the anniversary celebration Wednesday night, Henderson excitedly explained how the station came to be, and how he contributed to the process.

Henderson was a faculty representative for the radio broadcast program 25 years ago, and continues to contribute to 91X (call letters CJLX) with his Saturday show called Journey.

“There is no other radio station in town that does what CJLX does. There is no other radio station in the area that gives the community a real chance to join in and be part of the radio station,” he said.

Though he does not have the same connection with 91X that he use to, Henderson said he continues to tune in regularly.

“It’s just great hearing some students on the air that you know after listening to them for 30 seconds they are going to go on to bigger and better things.”

Local MPP Todd Smith was also at Wednesday’s celebration. Smith had nothing but good things to say about 91X.

A graduate of the Loyalist radio broadcasting program himself, Smith said, “So many people have gone on to different things, and I think it’s because of 91X and the program here at Loyalist.”

The event brought out many memories and stories from 91X broadcasters through the years.

The station features students from both the Radio Broadcasting and Journalism – Online, Print and Broadcast programs at Loyalist, who are responsible for a significant amount of its content on its airwaves.

