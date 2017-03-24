Live Chat: Campus and community safety in Belleville

BELLEVILLE – According to the Belleville Police annual report in 2015, the crime rate in city is decreasing. But does it feel safer?

The Belleville Police Service have been effective in limiting crime over the years, as the number of total incidents has gone down since its height in 2011. In 2014, Belleville had 22 652 total incidents, and in 2015, Belleville saw that number drop by almost two thousand as the total incidents totalled 20 677.

Join us and our special guests to share opinions, facts, and questions about Belleville’s crime rates and the overall safety of the community and Loyalist College campus. The event will take place on Monday, March 27th beginning at 6:30 p.m.

