Loyalist art and design students offer the public “A Change in Perspective”

By Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College art and design students are showcasing their work at in a week long art exhibition at the college.

The A Change in Perspective exhibit offers the public a chance to see what goes on in a program like art and design. The exhibition consists of all of the varying techniques and styles of the students in the program.

“It basically describes how for every artist there’s a different perspective…” said art and design student, Keirsten Smith.

According to the program coordinator, Aaron Rose, the exhibition is a way for students to show off the work that they have done throughout the year while also drawing attention to the program itself and everything that it entails.

“I think the ultimate goal is that students are able to see their work in a completed way because quite often it just lives in the world of assignments… This gives the work a different life,” explained Rose.

He also said that the exhibit allows his students to see how their work has progressed throughout their time in the program.

“They’ve seen, learned and grown as makers and potential designers and artists.”

The event will be running from everyday this week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Saturday.

