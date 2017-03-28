Local

Vehicle of missing woman found

  • March 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm

By Vanessa Stark and Sabrina A. MacDonald

BELLEVILLE – The vehicle belonging to a missing Quinte West woman has been found.

Marjorie Lucas’s Chevrolet Malibu was found Tuesday morning in a parking lot on Harbour Street in Brighton. It was empty.

The OPP is now searching the southern part of Brighton using its canine unit and a helicopter.

The OPP are also continuing to ask for any information the public may have about Lucas’s disappearance.

The 70-year old woman has been missing since Mar. 25, 2017. She is described as 5’6″, 175 lbs, medium build with glasses and grey hair.

The OPP says her dog, a two-year-old springer spaniel, is also missing.

