Local documentary screening and discussion panel to be held

By Joseph Carin

BELLEVILLE – Two locally grown organizations plan to host a documentary screening and discussion panel Thursday evening, on March 30, at the St. Thomas’ Anglican Church on Church Street.

The Loyalist-Belleville Rotaract Club, in partnership with the Community Gardens Network of Hastings and Prince Edward, (CGHPE) want to raise awareness on the importance of cultivating and maintaining a sustainable food system within our community.

The first half of the event offers a viewing of Dan Susman and Andrew Monbouquette’s documentary, Growing Cities. The second half will feature a discussion led by master gardener and community leader, Kevin Bazkur, along with seven panelist guests talking about food literacy and the rise of urban agriculture in North America.

The other panelists are:

Christine Durant, Poverty Roundtable of Hastings Prince Edward

Tanya Hill, Health Promoter, Community Engagement Facilitator

Marg Isbester, deputy Mayor, Greater Napanee

David Lockett, PACT Urban Peace Program

Rebecca Lamb, Community Worker, Master Gardener in Training

Ruth Ingersoll, Community Development Council of Quinte

Louise Livingstone, Harvest Hastings

Admission costs $25.00 with all funds going towards the development of community gardens in our region.

Locally sourced hors d’oeuvres and wine samples will be available and are covered under the admission price.

