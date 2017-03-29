Fire destroys Quinte West home

By David Mallory

BELLEVILLE – A man, a woman and three dogs were able to escape early this morning after a massive fire engulfed a Quinte West home.

Crews responded to the house at 1270 County Road 40, more commonly known as Wooler Road, at 12:45 a.m. The house was completely engulfed in flames when the Quinte West firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to bring it under control by 2:45 a.m.

Damages are estimated to be $275,000.

Fire Chief John Whalen says that they believe the fire started inside of a wood stove, but the cause is not considered suspicious.

The investigation is still continuing.

