Trenton Memorial Hospital receives $100,000 from council

By Leah Den Hartogh

QUINTE WEST – Trenton Memorial Hospital received a much-needed donation from Quinte West council on Monday.

The $100,000 from council will go toward the total $1.87 million needed for the next fiscal year, according to TMH board chair Phil Wild.

The hospital’s budgets covers departments including emergency, the in-patient unit, imaging, ophthalmology, general surgery, orthopedics, urology, ear, nose and throat and clinics. Each department has many needs for equipment and specialists, Wild told council in a presentation.

Government-run programs don’t cover funding for any medical equipment, Wild said: “The government doesn’t pay for equipment – we do!”

Hospitals like TMH are also reliant on outside funding to pay for repairs to existing machines or to buy new ones, he said.

Since the hospital is unable to afford much of the equipment needed, it works with neighbouring hospitals like Belleville General Hospital to share equipment, Wild said.

