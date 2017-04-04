Thurlow public meeting Tuesday on operating budget

By Cody Starr and Lindsey Harren

BELLEVILLE – Thurlow ward residents are invited to have their say on Belleville’s budget plans Tuesday evening at the Gerry Masterson Community Centre.

Ward 2 councillors Jackie Denyes and Paul Carr are inviting the public to review the city’s draft operating budget. Residents will get an update on what’s happening in council and the capital budget. A question and answer session will follow.

Last month, Ward 2 (Thurlow ward) was named as the area that would feel the impact of higher costs for emergency services.

QNet News will be at the meeting that starts at 6:30 p.m.

