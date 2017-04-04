Quinte West will be running the tourism challenge #MyCommunityMyCanada

Local

  • April 4, 2017 at 2:58 pm
Children who participated in the poster challenge showcase their work at council on Monday. Photo by Leah Den Hartogh, QNet News

By Leah Den Hartogh

QUINTE WEST – Bay of Quinte Tourism started the its own tourism challenge #MyCommunityMyCanada on Monday at Quinte West council.

The initiative wants people to share, in video format, their favourite places in Quinte West, said Nick Odgen, a Loyalist College student, who is one of the organizers of the challenge.

It’s larger goal is to highlight the best spots in Quinte West to visit to a larger audience.

People can submit their videos through the hashtag #MyCommunityMyCanada, by email or by dropping off a USB at city hall. Bay of Quinte Tourism will be accepting videos until Dec. 1, he said.

Videos submitted by July 1 may be chosen to be part of a compilation video which will be shown at the Canada Day celebrations at Centennial Park, Ogden said.

Bay of Quinte Tourism will also be running a poster contest in partnership with the video challenge. There are three categories for children in school: JK-3, grades 4-8 and grades 9-12. Adults are able to participate as well in their own group (18+).

 

