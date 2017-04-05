Hospice Quinte reaches fundraising goal of $101,163

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Hospice Quinte reached its goal of $100,000 at its “Under the Big Top” gala fundraiser on Saturday, raising $101,163.

With 250 quests and 50 volunteers, the event went well, the Hospice Quinte said in news release Wednesday.

The money was raised by ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, raffle items, a silent auction and a live auction.

The live auction alone raised $13,000.

The money raised allows Hospice Quinte to move forward with plans to build a residential hospice in the Quinte Region.

