Hospice Quinte reaches fundraising goal of $101,163
By Trish Bauder
BELLEVILLE – Hospice Quinte reached its goal of $100,000 at its “Under the Big Top” gala fundraiser on Saturday, raising $101,163.
With 250 quests and 50 volunteers, the event went well, the Hospice Quinte said in news release Wednesday.
The money was raised by ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, raffle items, a silent auction and a live auction.
The live auction alone raised $13,000.
The money raised allows Hospice Quinte to move forward with plans to build a residential hospice in the Quinte Region.