Hospice Quinte reaches fundraising goal of $101,163

  • April 5, 2017 at 2:11 pm

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Hospice Quinte reached its goal of $100,000 at its “Under the Big Top” gala fundraiser on Saturday, raising $101,163.

With 250 quests and 50 volunteers, the event went well, the Hospice Quinte said in news release Wednesday.

The money was raised by ticket sales, corporate sponsorships, raffle items, a silent auction and a live auction.

The live auction alone raised $13,000.

The money raised allows Hospice Quinte to move forward with plans to build a residential hospice in the Quinte Region.

