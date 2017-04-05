Hastings County hires small business coordinator

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Hastings County has hired a new small business coordinator.

The new coordinator is Mark Hanley, who worked for ten years for the Kingston Economic Development Corporation.

In a news release out Wednesday, Warden Rodney Cooney announced Hanley will be working with all 14 municipalities in the county. He will be assisting business startups, connecting resources and inspiring a culture of entrepreneurial thinking and spirit, according to the release.

The release sasay Hanley has owned many businesses and has coached hundreds of new business start-ups.

