Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate

  • April 5, 2017 at 1:59 pm

Photo of Patrick St Denis released by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad.

By Alana Pickrell 

BELLEVILLE – A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 33-year-old man who breached his parole. 

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Patrick St Denis. 

He is described as indigenous, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has visible tattoos on his face, including an arrow surrounded by dots on his right cheek, a spade/arrow on his chin surrounded by black lines and “FAST LIFE” written on his neck, according to an OPP news release. 

St Denis was serving a sentence of over two years on various charges, including trafficking and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime. 

He is known to frequent the Ottawa area, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477; or 911.

