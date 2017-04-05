Heavy rain brings flood warnings

By Alana Pickrell

BELLEVILLE – Quinte Conservation issued a flood warning Thursday morning because of heavy rains.

The warning for the Moira, Napanee and Prince Edward watersheds is expected to be in effect until Tuesday, according to the conservation authority.

It said it expects the larger rivers to handle the rainfall of recent days with no major impact. However, smaller creeks, streams and other bodies of water may begin to overflow, it said.

The staff at Quinte Conservation will be monitoring conditions closely but are warning people to be extremely careful as the rain continues.

People should avoid dams and other structures that control water because of strong currents, the authority said. Parents and caregivers should also remind children of safety measures, because even ditches can become dangerous due to the amount of rain expected, it said.

It was only three months ago that Quinte Conservation lifted the most severe low-water warning in its history. The drought throughout the region that led to the warning began in early June 2016. It progressed from a Level 1 to the worst-case Level 3, which means the water supply could not meet demand. Many wells ran dry.

Authority spokesperson Jennifer May-Anderson told QNet News Thursday that wells might still be recovering from the drought, but Quinte Conservation is “hopeful that any rain we get will help” in the coming months.

On Wednesday, neighbouring conservation authority Lower Trent warned of possible flooding for an area stretching from Grafton to Quinte West and from Lake Ontario to Rice Lake.

Both authorities said that residents should ensure their sump pumps are working, to avoid basement flooding, and that people with shoreline properties should make sure boats and docks are secured.

– With files from Trisha Bauder, QNet News

