By Rachel Bell

BELLEVILLE – A knife was used during a confrontation between two men Wednesday on Pine Street, Belleville police say.

The incident took place at about 4 p.m., police reported Thursday morning. One of the men were taken to Belleville General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 34-year-old Belleville man was charged with aggravated assault and breaching probation.

He will appear in Belleville bail court later today.

