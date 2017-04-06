Two arrested in stolen vehicle

By Rachel Bell

BELLEVILLE – A man and a woman face a number of charges after being arrested in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

The vehicle was spotted at a traffic stop on Northumberland County Road 8 in Trent Hills. Police say it had been reported stolen from the Toronto area.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was found to be breaching the her release conditions by being out after curfew.

Inside the 2008 Jeep Cherokee, police found more stolen property, including car keys and a dealer plate, which were linked to a break-in at Peterborough car lot.

Marijuana and methamphetamines were also found at the scene.

The woman has been charged with failure to comply with a probation order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $500, and possession of controlled substances.

The man, who is from Trent Hills, has been charged with fail to comply with probation order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The two will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough Ontario on Thursday for a show cause hearing.

Comments