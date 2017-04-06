Local

Two arrested in stolen vehicle

  • April 6, 2017 at 2:21 pm

By Rachel Bell 

BELLEVILLE – A man and a woman face a number of charges after being arrested in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.

The vehicle was spotted at a traffic stop on Northumberland County Road 8 in Trent Hills. Police say it had been reported stolen from the Toronto area.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, was found to be breaching the her release conditions by being out after curfew.

Inside the 2008 Jeep Cherokee, police found more stolen property, including car keys and a dealer plate, which were linked to a break-in at Peterborough car lot. 

Marijuana and methamphetamines were also found at the scene.

The woman has been charged with failure to comply with a probation order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime under $500, and possession of controlled substances.

The man, who is from Trent Hills, has been charged with fail to comply with probation order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The two will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Peterborough Ontario on Thursday for a show cause hearing.

 

 

 

Comments

Related posts:

  1. OPP detachment commander to retire
  2. Early morning traffic stop leads to drug seizure
  3. Police looking for home invasion suspects
  4. OPP needs help identifying suspects
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: