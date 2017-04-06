Water advisory has been lifted for Picton Bay

By Alana Pickrell

BELLEVILLE – The water from Picton Bay is now safe to drink.

It was officially deemed safe for drinking on Thursday afternoon.

The Hastings Prince Edward Public Health announced that all recent water samples show the water is safe again for residents to drink and use.

A boil water advisory was issued on March 31 as a result of fuel leaking from a sinking barge in Picton Bay.

The advisory recommended that residents test their well water even after the issue had been resolved.

