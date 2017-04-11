Extra funding means bigger celebration for Canada Day in Quinte West

By Cali Doran

BELLEVILLE – There is a big celebration in store for Canada’s 150th birthday in Quinte West.

The city has received close to $5,000 from Canadian Heritage to add more to the celebration of Canada’s birthday. The event is going to include a trolley service and a larger fireworks display.

“With all of the excitement around this year’s 150th celebrations, this funding will allow us to increase our fireworks budget and provide exciting new attractions for families attending our Canada Day event,” said Mayor Jim Harrison in a media release Tuesday.

The event is set to include children’s games, a strongman challenge, parade, petting zoo, a multicultural village, a car show and a giant birthday cake.

There will also be live music and a special performance from a francophone group, Les Soliloques, at the Centennial Park Amphitheatre.

Comments