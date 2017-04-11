Live Chat: Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

BELLEVILLE– According to a poll by the Angus Reid Institute, 41% of Canadians say that transgender people should use the washrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

Loyalist has multiple gender-neutral washrooms in the school, and school officials say they hope to include more as they renovate the school.

This represents a shift in the mindset of Canadians, as a discussion around public gender-neutral washrooms becomes more commonplace.

But what do Loyalist students and members of the community think about including gender-neutral washrooms in local schools and public spaces?

Join us to share opinions, facts, and questions about gender-neutral bathrooms at Loyalist and in the community. The event will take place on Tuesday, April 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Comments