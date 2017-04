By Sophie Dudley

BANCROFT – A fire has killed an elderly man in Hastings Highlands.

Early Saturday morning, Bancroft OPP and fire and emergency services arrived to the scene of a house fire on Kamaniskeg Lake Road.

Sergio Bernardi, 86, was killed in the fire.

Foul play is not suspected but the Bancroft Crime Unit of the OPP, OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit, the coroner’s office and the fire marshal are all assisting with the ongoing investigation.

