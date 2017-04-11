Ceremony for new Loyalist College president

By Cali Doran and Sophie Dudley

BELLEVILLE – Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan will be officially installed as Loyalist College’s new president on Friday April 21.

Vaughan has been president of the college since November. Prior to Loyalist, Vaughan was the president of the College of the North Atlantic. he was also director of distance education and learning technologies at Memorial University in St. John’s from 2001 to 2011.

The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the Kente building dining hall on April 21. Members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony.

Board of governors chair, June Hagerman, also announced special guest Sheldon Levy, the deputy minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development will be in attendance.

