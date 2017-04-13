Latest stories · Local

Seat belt-related death lowest in 20 years

  • April 13, 2017 at 1:27 pm

By Cali Doran

BELLEVILLE – Ontario Provincial Police are reporting that seat belt-related deaths in 2016 are the lowest in 20 years. In the last year a total of 45 seat belt-related accidents occurred on OPP patrolled roads. 

Still, with the Easter weekend fast approaching, police are urging people to stay safe and buckle up.  

The OPP will be conducting a seat belt campaign over Easter long weekend. Police say that drivers are responsible for ensuring children who are not big or old enough to use a seat belt are secured in an appropriate child car seat or booster seat.

 

 

