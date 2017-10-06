Loyalist president on possible faculty strike: students come first

By Lindsey Harren

BELLEVILLE – A possible strike by faculty at Ontario’s community colleges has Loyalist College focused on students, president Ann Marie Vaughan says.

“We are working with our union to make sure we have those contingency plans in place” in case there is a strike, Vaughan told reporters after a meeting of the college board of governors Thursday.

The union is as committed as the college to student achievement, she said.

“It is something that really unites us, and that says a lot about Loyalist: that we are both focused on our students’ success, and minimizing any disruptions.”

There has never been a student in the Ontario Colleges system that has lost a program or year because of a labour disruption, she said.

If full-time faculty end up on the picket line, the president said, classes will be suspended.

