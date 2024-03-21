Tax levy will contribute to construction of “The Bridge” hub

By Trevor Knapaysweet

BELLEVILLE – A tax levy will be introduced to assist in the construction of “The Bridge” hub.

A 1 percent tax levy will be applied for the 2024 and 2025 operating budget for the “The Bridge” hub at 1 Alhambra Square.

Belleville Mayor Neil Ellis had conversations with MPP Todd Smith and said that the $1.3 million from the provincial Building Faster Fund can be used, although it is lower than the expected $2 million that was requested.

Although it was considered, The Building Faster Fund is used for housing and/or infrastructure construction instead of services such as mental health and addiction supports.

Despite those considerations, council decided unanimously against it. Instead, council chose to go with their initial investment of $2 million in 2024 and 2025, up to a total of $3 million.

Ellis said that The Bridge will be an important factor to provide around-the-clock care, with the hopes to add a detox centre further down the line. 1 Alhambra Square is the ideal location for The Bridge due to its size and how close other services are.

The city’s director of finance, Brandon Ferguson, said the levy would end in 2025 and funds would be paid back into a reserve fund.

Counsellors Paul Carr and Kathryn Brown voted no on the levy as they say the provincial government should help the city.

Speaking for the majority, Counsellor Chris Malette said this needs to happen immediately to provide the supports people need.