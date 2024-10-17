International students react to government’s announcement of Indian diplomats being expelled from Canada

By Sam Franks

BELLEVILLE – Tensions between Canada and India have increased in the past week leaving many Indian international students to reconsider their choices for the future.

On Monday Oct. 14, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian Government of involvement in violent crimes after an investigation was conducted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“The RCMP chose to come out today and disrupt the pattern of Indian diplomats collecting — through questionable and illegal means — information on Canadian citizens,” Trudeau said.

The alleged actions of the six Indian diplomats remain unknown. The Canadian government expelled them on Monday.

India has denied these allegations but, in response, ordered six Canadian diplomats to leave within a week.

The RCMP investigation was sparked by the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar; a Canadian Sikh citizen involved in the Khalistan movement.

The Khalistan movement is a separatist movement seeking to create a state designated for Sikhs. The movement is not supported by all Sikhs.

Ontario has the largest Sikh community in Canada with over 300,000 members.

QNet News spoke to four international students from India about the latest developments in the rocky relationship between the Canadian government and the government of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

QNet News has agreed to keep the identity of four students anonymous because of the ongoing tensions.

One Sikh student we talked to thinks this will have a negative impact towards the Sikh religion.

“This was a bold step taken by Canadian Government and it’s shameful for Indian government if on Canadian soil they murdered a Canadian citizen,” he said.

He and his friends were shocked when they heard this news.

“It’s surprising that our own government is planning assassinations of people who chant the slogans of Khalistan,” he said.

He believes that the Indian Government has tried to create a negative image of the separatist movement.

“India is leading towards dictatorship,” he said.

He believes Canadians should be proud of their government.

Another Sikh student says that international students will feel the repercussions of the Canadian governments’ actions.

“I think that the Canada government should be more responsible regarding this,” the student said.

She said that the actions of the Canadian government might send a different message to prospective students.

“Sometimes it feels like we don’t feel that welcomed. We have a lot of restrictions and rules we have to follow but no benefits. We are leaving our home country to come here.”

She said that all of her friends who were considering coming to Canada didn’t go through with the application due to the growing tensions.

Another student, who is Hindu, expressed concerns regarding international students across the country.

“I think these will affect a lot of peoples and students are not to blame; it will affect peoples in different ways,” the source said.

His main concern is around incoming visa applications which were handled by the Indian diplomats in Canada.

“These people are handling something that is most powerful to international students. Maybe he will file around 50 students a day, but now that post is empty who will sign for these files? We don’t know,” he said.

He thinks the Canadian government allowed too many immigrants into the country and international students are being blamed.

“You have to select those who are good for your country who will provide you the success in your country, who will be your asset, you need to provide visas to those peoples,” he explained.

Another student had similar thoughts.

“The recent thing for the students wanting in Canada is the processing time. For example, the first work permit processing time is around 60-90 days, now it will increase to 120-150,” the student said.

He explained that Canada needs immigrants.

“The students are not a burden in this country,” he said.

He said that international students are beneficial towards the Canadian economy.

According to the Government of Canada, international students contributed over $37 billion to the Canadian economy in 2022.

That’s from a report on the economic impact international students have on the Canadian economy.

International students in Ontario themselves contributed more than $16 billion to the economy.

“Students are giving money to the government and compared to them, they are getting nothing. For example, work 20-hours in a week, include with study, and they are still paying more in fees,” he said.

Another student believed that Canadians will suffer the consequences.

“Canada importing more things than exporting things, so if there are tensions on India, they will lose for the Canadians, not for India,” he said.

He explained that most of Canadian household products are made in countries such as India, China, and Vietnam.

“With the tension, India cannot export anything to Canada. The price of the product obviously will be high because Canada don’t have the manufacturing facilities,” he explained.

He believes that Prime Minister Trudeau is trying to distract Canadians from losing support within his own political party.

“This is just a political stunt to fool Canadians, it’s nothing more.”