Celebrating until the cows come home with Reid’s Dairy

By Sam Franks

BELLEVILLE – On Sept. 7 and 8, Reid’s Dairy and the community celebrated the re-opening of the newly renovated store on Bell Blvd.

More than 1,000 people attended the event over the two days.

The celebration was nostalgic for many long-time residents of Belleville. Old attractions and products made a temporary reappearance bringing back memories of the early 2000’s.

The re-opening started a week-long fundraiser for the Belleville General Hospital Foundation (BGHF).

From September 7 until September 12, a portion of milkshake sales will be donated to the hospital’s foundation.

There is no donation goal however the business hopes to raise thousands for the hospital.

Stephen Quickert, owner and operator of Reid’s Dairy says “the hospital is another piece that we all use and need in our community”.

Quickert wants the community to know how important their customers are, and wanted to “toast our hospital, especially the hardworking nurses, doctors, and staff that take care of us when we need it the most”.

Reid’s Dairy regularly donates to different local organizations such as the Humane Society, Hospice Quinte, and many different food banks.

At the weekend celebration, there were different farm animals such as chickens, goats, and a calf for people to feed and pet.

Adults and kids participated in different games and won plenty of free prizes.

A sundae eating competition featured players from the Trenton Golden Hawks.

Amanda Casey was at the event “to take [her] daughter and there were lots of free events, like a petting zoo, and face painting”. Casey says she “misses when it was a real petting zoo”, but “likes the price point, and that it’s very family friendly”.

The events and displays throughout the day brought back memories for many different people.

Gareth Miller, “used to come here with grandpa” sparking fond memories of visiting the establishment when he was a child.

The store is located in the same plaza as before but with a fresh look.

The new renovations pay homage to the history of Reid’s Dairy and agricultural evolution in the Quinte region.

Reid’s Dairy was established in 1910. It has become famous throughout the South-Eastern Ontario region for its mystical castle structure.