Gurbakhshish Singh becomes first international student to play volleyball for Loyalist College.

By: Anmolpreet Singh

BELLEVILLE- Moving to a new country is already a big challenge, but for Gurbakhshish Singh, it was even tougher. He was not just adjusting to life in Canada he was also stepping onto a college volleyball team as the only international student. Today, he is proving that with hard work and confidence, anything is possible.

When Gurbakhshish first tried out for Loyalist College’s s volleyball team, he felt nervous. “It was my passion, and I really wanted to continue playing in this college,” he said. “But at first, I was not sure I could do it. Everything was new the people, the environment, and even the rules”

Despite his doubts, he gave his best effort during trials. To his surprise, he was selected. However, the journey was not easy. “The rules here were totally different from what I was used to in India. But my coaches and teammates were very supportive. They always motivated me”

Like any athlete, Gurbakhshish faced ups and downs. His team played against different colleges, sometimes winning and sometimes losing. “I remember one match we lost, and it was really disappointing” he said. “But after that, we worked really hard, and we won back-to-back games against Durham College and George Brown College. That was a big moment for us”

Being the only international student on the team made things even harder. “When I first walked into the gym, I felt out of place. Everyone else knew each other, and I was the only new face. But I kept pushing myself, and eventually, I became more confident”

Gurbakhshish played a new position in Canada called libero, a defensive role that requires quick reflexes and strong passing skills.”I had never played as a libero before. It was really tough at first, but I kept trying. Sometimes I had to dive for the ball, and my job was to make good passes to the setter”

Even after college, Gurbakhshish does not plan to stop playing volleyball. “After I graduate, I will keep playing in tournaments in Brampton with my friends. Volleyball is my passion, and I won’t give up on it”

“ Don’t be scared. Just give your best and don’t t be nervous. If you have the skills, show them to the coaches, and you will definitely get selected”

Gurbakhshish’s journey shows that even in a new country, hard work and determination can open doors. His success on the volleyball court proves that international students can not only adjust to life in Canada but also achieve great things in sports.