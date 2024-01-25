Loyalist College launches 4 Seasons of Reconciliation

By Trevor Knapaysweet

BELLEVILLE – An educational program that looks at the evolving relationship and shared history of Canada and Indigenous People has been launched at Loyalist College.

Four Seasons of Reconciliation is Loyalist College moving towards achieving the Calls to Action that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission published in December 2015.

These calls to action are meant undertaken by Canadian institutions and individuals to aid in the healing process by acknowledging the history of the residential school system and creating systems to prevent institutional racism against Indigenous peoples from happening again.

Loyalist College has released an educational training program for its employees that examines the history and relationship with Canada’s Indigenous people. The material being taught will provide insight into the history of colonization and the ever-changing relationship between Canada and Indigenous people.

The education program covers a variety of topics such as legacy of the residential school system and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, as well as history and culture. One module will have employees examine Loyalist College’s new land affirmation.

After completing the training modules, Loyalist employees will be able to engage in group sharing circles that will be facilitated by the college’s Indigenous Centre. These circles enable employees to participate in open conversation and reflection. Faculty will be given the opportunity to recognize the application of the program’s teachings into teachings for students.

Jennifer Tewathaha:kwa Maracle, the executive director of Indigenous Initiatives and Reconciliation at the college, sees this as an opportunity to bridge the gap and ensure everyone starts from a place of shared understanding.

“Laying this foundation allows us to move forward in decolonizing and indigenizing Loyalist College.”

In a news release, Mark Kirkpatrick, the president and CEO of Loyalist College recognizes the potential 4 Seasons of Reconciliation has in decolonization.

“The 4 Seasons of Reconciliation is about empowering Loyalist College employees by providing the knowledge and tools they need to be community leaders in the process of decolonization.”

Kirpatrick continues to say that by making the classrooms more inclusive, it will lead to more equitable workplaces and a more culturally aware community.