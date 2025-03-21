Cricket player hopes to grow the game in Quinte area

BELLEVILLE – Navjot Singh is hoping his passion for cricket will help grow the game in the Quinte region, despite Belleville being a place where cricket is not well known.

The Canadian cricket adventure for Singh started the moment he enrolled in the business program as an international student at Loyalist.

The cricket activities in Belleville offered him surprise when he arrived because he discovered many fellow players who came from his native state. He managed his studies, along with part-time work while taking advantage of irregular playing opportunities.

He played in weekend matches and gained additional time for playing cricket which led him to compete against college teams in other parts of the province.

Singh believes the game has an opportunity to grow in both the area and across Canada. The game will be part of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Singh says this decision will create worldwide recognition for cricket while the sport continues to build momentum in Canada and the United States.

He believes his development will promote cricket among more young athletes especially worldwide students who should take it seriously as a sport. He believes the game will prosper because Canada contains various populations and holds a long history of cricket fandom among immigrant groups.

Newcomers who want to play cricket in Belleville should maintain contact with local cricket groups, plan their time between academics and sports activities, and maintain their dedication for the sport. He believes Olympic recognition of cricket will open new prospects for future players to pursue professional opportunities from their love for the game.