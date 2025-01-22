The Memorial Cup’s ‘most outstanding goaltender’ comes to the Belleville Senators

By: Hailey MacDonald

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Senators have signed the 2024 Memorial Cup’s ‘most outstanding goaltender’ Michael Simpson to a one-year, one-way contract.

The Sens’ goaltending lineup had a shuffle as goalies faced injuries or were brought up to play in Ottawa.

21-year-old Michael Simpson had his first AHL career win on Jan. 12.

QNet News had the opportunity to speak with Simpson on what it’s like coming in as a goalie mid-season; transitioning from an OHL veteran to an AHL rookie and what the future looks like for him.

Simpson said he is getting on well with his teammates, but it’s definitely an adjustment after playing for years in the OHL with players 20-years-old and younger.

“It’s been good, the guys here are great and have been very welcoming,” Simpson said.

“Adapting to the speed has been a challenge coming from junior hockey. The guys now are faster, bigger, stronger and shoot a lot better, that’s been the biggest challenge,”

“It’s like going into high school where you feel like the big dog in Grade 8 and then going into Grade 9, you’re the little fish again,” he said.

“Being an older guy in the OHL and having younger guys look up to you, teaching the 16-year-olds, then going back to being that ’16-year-old’ again in the AHL. But, I’m just trying to take it all in and learn everything I can.”

Although, Simpson says there are many things he can learn from the veterans on his new team.

“The work ethic is a big thing, even little habits each day such as going to the gym, eating right and recovery as well, with the demanding schedule you need to be able to get your body back to do it again tomorrow,” Simpson said.

“Some of the cliche things, but they work for you.”

Coming in as a rookie goalie mid-season could be challenging, but Simpson says he’s just trying to earn his minutes.

“I’m just trying to get in as many games as I can and help the team win, I think being a goalie that’s the biggest thing,”

“But, my next goal is to sign my next contract.”

Goalies face many high pressure situations such as overtime games and penalty shots. Simpson shared his strategy which gets him through those stressful moments.

“Honestly, it’s just trying to stay calm, throughout the game I say ‘stay sharp and shut it down’. That’s my little mantra throughout the game,” Simpson said.

“That also helps to keep me in the present moment, it’s nothing too crazy, but it’s something that brings me back to staying focused and not worry about anything else that may be going on.”

When asked what his opinion was on shootouts as a goalie, Simpson says he likes them.

“It’s tough and these guys have a lot of skill, but it’s fun,”

“The competition part of it I find really fun, just going one on one and trying to battle the opponent.”

When asked what he does to balance his personal life and the demands of being a professional athlete, Simpson says while he’s still adjusting to the new schedule, he’s found a routine.

“It is super busy and especially on practice days, the first half of the day is taken up pretty good, but you usually get the afternoon and evening to yourself which is nice,”

“For me, I just try to relax when I can and hangout with my friends on the team, to try to keep that social aspect side of things up.”

QNet News also had the opportunity to speak with B-Sens head coach David Bell about his thoughts on the young goaltender.

“He’s learning, it’s his first year pro, so he has to learn the habits and behaviours within the everyday routine,” Bell said.

“With any young player, when I say ‘work ethic’ I mean that in a general term. You’re working now as a professional and getting paid, this is a job, it’s real work,”

“He’s definitely improving on that, but that’s something he’s still adapting to coming from Junior hockey.”

Simpson played in the Memorial Cup twice before becoming a Senator and Coach Bell thinks having that experience makes a great contribution to the team.

“Anybody that wins (has) a pedigree, you bring that confidence to the group and he was goalie of the year with the OHL, when you have that on your resume, you’re automatically a winner,” Bell said.

“When you surround yourself with a bunch of winners, usually it exudes confidence and they like to win.”

When asked how Simpson is doing as a rookie goalie coming in mid-season, Bell was optimistic.

“He’s giving us a chance, he was in a tough building last week, probably the hardest building in the league to play in,”

“He gave up four goals, but he played well, he was not the reason we lost,” he said.

“His projection curve is in a good spot.”

While he is still adapting to his new role, Simpson says he is enjoying the city of Belleville, saying it’s quite similar to Peterborough where he played for the Petes before being traded to his hometown team, the London Knights.