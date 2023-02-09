Questions remain around the firing of Belleville Senators head coach Troy Mann

By Jordan Mills

BELLEVILLE – The story behind the sudden firing of long-time Bellville Senators coach Troy Mann continues to grow as more information and reports emerge.

Graeme Nichols, a freelance sportswriter who has covered the Ottawa Senators for many years, was shocked to hear the sudden news. He believes the disappointing season is part of the reason for the firing.

But, there is always much more to the story than what is being said publicly by the team and management, he said.

“Considering how the players and management have sung the praises of Mann in the past few years for his role in helping develop prospects. It was intriguing to see the organization let him go now,” said Nichols. “Especially when the overwhelming belief is that once new ownership arrives, the entire hockey ops staff will be let go.”

One reason Mann was dismissed could be related to his media appearance, said Nichols.

Mann frequently appeared on Senator-focused podcasts and radio shows. He candidly talked about the Belleville team, Nichols said. Meanwhile, the Ottawa NHL team was struggling. Nichols said. The management in Ottawa didn’t like that the AHL coach was doing the media rounds while the NHL club kept a low profile.

“I suppose his honesty could’ve bristled management at certain points,” said Nichols.

Mann’s brother, Trent, is the assistant general manager of the Ottawa Senators, and was not involved in the decision-making behind Mann’s dismissal, said Nichols. Other sportswriters have said the same thing, he said.

Another question Nichols raises is an element of the official statement about the dismissal made by the Ottawa Senators.

This further information came to light during an interview with Ryan Bowness, the general manager in Belleville.

Bowness spoke to local media last Friday about the decision to let Mann go. While he echoed a lot in the team’s official statement, he did have more to add to the story.

“People are probably looking for one specific reason; there is a multitude of different reasons that I won’t get into,” said Bowness. “If people are looking for just one reason though, I think the cohesion between Ottawa and Belleville needs to be better. The communication needs to be better, and there needs to be more synergy between the two clubs.”

Nichols questioned the assertion that there was a need to improve communications, saying it is hard to believe the two brothers, Troy and Trent, would not share information.

“It makes it hard to believe simply because of the brotherly connection between the two Manns,” said Nichols. “How can the lines of communication be so terrible when one of the assistant general managers is the brother of the head coach.”