Quinte West’s Adopt a Child program seeking more donations this season as demand rises

By: Jessyka Maliksi

BELLEVILLE – With less than two weeks left, Quinte West’s Adopt a Child program is seeking more indoor clothing donations as the registration list grows, with half the children still needing gifts.

Quinte West’s Adopt a Child program helps local children, from newborns to 16-year-olds, receive indoor clothing before Christmas.

The program is keeping its registrations open for families until Dec. 5 and will continue to take donations until Dec. 13 at Trenton Glass and Windows.

This is the program’s 34th year, and the demand for donations at this time is very high.

During this time, the program hasn’t received enough donations to give each child a Christmas holiday gift.

Program organizer Lisa Triemstra says they currently have more kids than they do donations, which means they might have to push the donation date further back.

“Things are really slow this year, and we’re a little concerned with the amount of kids that we have left. So, I’m hoping we don’t have to go longer, but that may happen,” she says.

Triemstra says donations are coming in slower this year because of price increases. She says there has never been a year where they didn’t finish the program, and she’s hoping this year won’t be the first.

“I can’t even imagine. That would be my worst nightmare,” she says.

Triemstra says they currently have over 400 families registered, with about half of those children still requiring adoption.

She says the number is looking to increase due to registrations being extended. Triemstra says larger families are the hardest part for them.

According to Triemstra, they have over 150 people that have adopted and donated to the program, and they are still looking for more to help those in need.

“Of course, the need outweighs that (donations) a lot right now. So, we’re really hoping that’ll change. People will step up.” she says.

Although they have always completed their program, Quinte West’s Adopt a Child program specifically needs more donations for older children.

Triemstra says their frustration is that most people want to donate and adopt younger children, but the older children are the ones they need more clothing.

This year, they got a huge donation from Giant Tiger Trenton, including winter hats, gloves, and other clothing items. Triemstra says they were able to pass along those items to other organizations that need them. She says they keep all the fillers for their gifts, such as socks and pajamas.

Quinte West’s Adopt a Child program is partnered with Catherine’s Kitchen and the Kinsmen Toy Drive. To register, proof of income and expenses must be provided. When qualified, kids get toys from the Kinsmen Toy Drive, indoor clothing from the Adopt a Child program, and a food basket from Catherine’s Kitchen.

All donations must be delivered to Trenton Glass and Windows before Dec. 13.

People can email lisatriemstra@gmail.com or call Trenton Glass and Windows at 613-394-3597 to donate. You can also go to their website and make an email transfer or stop by Trenton Glass.