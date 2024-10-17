Belleville’s Diwali celebration takes place this Sunday

By Inderjot Singh

BELLEVILLE – This Sunday, Oct. 20, Belleville will come alive with the vibrant colours and sounds of Diwali, as the annual celebration takes centre stage at Market Square and the surrounding area. Organizers expect a large turnout, bringing together residents from all backgrounds to experience the joy and richness of Indian culture.

Diwali, celebrated across India, primarily marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana for Hindus, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. For Sikhs, it commemorates the release of Guru Hargobind Ji from imprisonment and his return to Golden Temple, Amritsar, celebrated freedom and justice.

Diwali is also called the Festival of Lights.

Hardik Patel, the event organizer who has been instrumental in transforming Diwali into an important community event over the past five years, noted, “Our goal is to share Indian culture and values with the local community. We want everyone to feel included and celebrate together.”

Originally held in a banquet hall, the festival has grown significantly, attracting up to 15,000 attendees last year.

This year, the Diwali celebration will feature an array of new activities, making it more inclusive than ever.

A collaboration with the Canadian Food Expo will showcase an Indian Street Food Festival, offering attendees a diverse selection of authentic dishes from ten different vendors. Patel emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses, noting that the event aims to draw visitors into downtown Belleville. Additionally, there will be no parking fees for attendees, making it even easier for families to participate.

Attendees can look forward to a rich lineup of performances, including traditional dance and music.

“We’ll have performances from various cultural backgrounds, showcasing the diversity of Indian traditions,” Patel explained. While fireworks have been a highlight in previous years, this time the event will feature a special “sparkle” moment, where attendees can light up sparklers simultaneously, creating a stunning visual display.

Despite the excitement, Patel shared some challenges in planning this year’s celebration, particularly in securing funding.

“We rely heavily on community support and sponsorships,” he said.

“This year, we didn’t receive any grants from the city, which makes it tough since the event is free for everyone. We’re also covering the costs for parking, which adds to the financial burden.”

To address this, the organizing team has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover costs for activities and performers.

The response from international students has been overwhelmingly positive, with many eager to volunteer and participate. Patel noted that around 20 to 30 students from his organization, Global International, are helping with various aspects of the event.

“Their involvement is crucial, and it strengthens community ties,” he remarked. Safety is also a top priority this year, with increased security measures in place to ensure a safe environment for all attendees. The city is providing support through communication and coordination with local police, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone.

As the festival draws near, Patel encourages everyone to join in the celebration.

“This event is not just about one culture; it’s a celebration for everyone,” he said.

“We invite everyone to come, eat our food, dance, and celebrate together. It’s going to be a wonderful experience, filled with joy and connection for our community!”