Quinte West council approves new official plan

By Victoria Caminha

QUINTE WEST– Quinte West council held a special meeting on Monday to approve the city’s official plan for the next 10 years.

An official plan is a municipal guide for decisions on a number of issues that are important to the community including development planning, housing, economic growth, and environmental protection.

The new plan is an update on city of the official plan that was approved by the province in 2013. That plan was the first comprehensive official plan since the amalgamation of Trenton, Frankford, Sidney Township, and Murray Township back in 1998.

The new plan includes changes to the urban boundaries, additional dwelling units including apartments, townhouses and affordable housing, requirements to improve accessibility, and a new solar project.

According to the updated Residential Growth Forecast Summary prepared by Watson and Associates in 2020, Quinte West’s population is expected to double in size over the next 25 years until 2046.

That will require an additional 4,000 households to build in the city, according to the staff report.

The majority of houses will be developed in urban areas, while the remainder will be built in rural areas.

As well, there will be an increase in the maximum density to 37 units per hectare.

Changes on additional dwelling units will allow for a potential third unit where a single detached, semi-detached, duplex, or townhouse dwelling is permitted.

Other changes to the plan include improvement of accessibility, cannabis production regulation, and removal of restrictive policies for methadone clinics and pharmacies.

Now that the Quinte West council has approved it, the official plan is going to be sent to the province.

According to the mayor, Jim Harrison can take between eight to ten months for the province to approve the plan.

Director of Planning and Development Services Brian Jardine said that “It’s up to the province, we are recommending it to them.”

For more information about the new Official Plan, click here.