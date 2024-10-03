New firm emerges to help international students find places to stay.

BELLEVILLE — As the housing market tightens, international students in the Quinte region continue to struggle to find affordable accommodation. In the past year, a local firm, IPS Student Property Management has emerged to help students find suitable housing at reasonable prices.

“We specialize in accommodating international students and anyone looking for a place to live,” said Harpreet Kaur from IPS.

She says many students face difficulties in the competitive housing market, where rising rents make securing suitable homes a daunting task.

“Our goal is to simplify this process by providing a range of options, from houses and apartments to private rooms,” Harpreet Kaur adds. This mission reflects a commitment to not just finding housing but creating a supportive environment for students.

Simranpreet Kaur, an international student at Loyalist says she faced considerable difficulties navigating the competitive rental market, and the support from IPS made all the difference.

“Finding a place that was both affordable and comfortable felt impossible at first,” she admits.

“I had no idea what to look for in a lease,” she explains. “IPS not only helped me find a suitable home but also educated me on rental policies.”

Their resources clarified the lease agreement and informed her of her rights as a tenant, which made the process much more manageable.

Harpreet Kaur from IPS says she understands the unique challenges international students encounter.

“They may not be familiar with lease agreements or how to negotiate with landlords,” she explains. This lack of knowledge can lead to unfavorable rental deals. To combat this, IPS not only helps students find housing but also educates them about their rights and responsibilities as tenants.

“We guide them step by step and provide clear guidelines to ensure both students and landlords benefit from the arrangement,” she states.