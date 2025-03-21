International student big part of Loyalist College volleyball team

By: Anmolpreet Singh

BELLEVILLE- Gurbakhshish Singh is making a name for himself as the only international student on the Loyalist College’s volleyball team.

Originally from India, Singh has been passionate about volleyball since his school days. His journey from India to Canada has been full of hard work, and his recent stint with Loyalist College proves his commitment to both his sport and his team.

“I have been playing volleyball since I was in school in India, and it’s been amazing to have this chance to play here at Loyalist College,” Singh said during an interview. “It’s a dream come true to continue playing here and be part of the team.”

Earlier this month, Singh and his teammates faced off against George Brown College in Toronto. It was an intense match, and Singh’s performance played a huge role in the team’s victory.

“We’ve all been working hard for this, and last week’s win really showed how strong our team is,” Singh said. “It’s not just about winning, but about the support we give each other. It feels great to see the results of all that effort.”

As the only international student on the team, Singh’s story is more than just about volleyball. It’s also about overcoming challenges and connecting with others from different backgrounds. Through his journey, he’s not only improved his skills but also built strong relationships with his teammates and others in the Loyalist College community.

“I’ve learned so much from my teammates here in Canada,” Singh added. “They’ve helped me settle in and adjust to life here, and I’m grateful for all the support. Volleyball really connects us all, no matter where we’re from.”

Singh’s story is a great example of how sports can bring people together from all over the world. His success on the court is not only about his athletic ability but also the bonds he’s forming with others in his new community.

Looking ahead, Singh is focused on helping his team achieve even more success this season, all while balancing his studies as an international student. For him, playing volleyball is about much more than just winning matches.

“It’s the people I’ve met, the friendships I’ve made, and the experiences I’ve had that make this journey so special,” Singh said.