Free campus gym helps many students deal with stress

By: Anmolpreet Singh

BELLEVILLE- Exercise is always a top of the to-do list New Year’s resolution for many people.

For many Loyalist College students, access to the free campus gym is making a big difference in their lives.

Jarmanjeet Singh is an international student who uses the gym every day. Working out has become an important part of his daily routine. He shared that, even though his schedule is packed with classes, assignments, and part time work, he never skips a day at the gym.

“No matter how busy I am, I always make time for the gym because it keeps me active and focused,” he said.

Jarmanjeet explained that the gym is more than just a place to lift weights or run on the treadmill. It helps him manage the stress that comes with being a student in a new country. For him, the free access provided by the college is a big plus, as it makes fitness available to everyone without extra costs. He believes that when students take care of their physical health, their mental health improves too. Jarmanjeet encourages his classmates to use the free gym because it not only helps them stay fit but also gives them a much needed break from their busy schedules.

Hardeep Singh is another international student who regularly goes to the gym. He also has a strong opinion about its positive impact. He explained that exercising is not just about building muscles or staying in shape; it is also about feeling good mentally.

“When I go to the gym, I feel like I can clear my mind, he said.

Hardeep admitted that being away from family and adjusting to life in a new country can sometimes feel overwhelming, but exercising helps him stay positive. He believes that the gym is a space where students can release their stress, boost their energy, and even make new friends. Hardeep also mentioned that the free gym access is helpful for students like him who need to manage their expenses while studying abroad.

“We do not have to worry about paying for a gym membership, so it motivates more students to join,” he added.

Like Jarmanjeet, Hardeep encourages other students to take advantage of the gym, as it can help them maintain both physical and mental well-being during their busy college life.