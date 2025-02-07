Students in suspended program react to Loyalist College cuts

By: Anmolpreet Singh

BELLEVILLE – Among the 24 programs suspended by Loyalist College on Jan. 29 was the Carpentry and Renovations program.

That’s one of the programs that has seen a decline in both the number of students enrolling and the number of international students. There are currently seven students enrolled in the program’s second year.

Vikram Singh and Lovejeet Singh are two of them. They are part of the last group of students to graduate from the program before it is suspended. While both of them feel the loss, they have very different views on the situation.

“I came to Canada with big hopes for my future in construction,” Vikram Singh shared.

“But now, with this news, I’m left wondering what’s next. It’s hard to understand why this is happening, especially when I see other programs still going strong.”

Vikram believes that the decline in international students has played a big role in the decision to close the program.

“When I first joined the program, there were many international students, and the classroom was lively,” Vikram said.

“But over time, the numbers started to drop, and now, I can see that the program just isn’t attracting enough students anymore.”

For Vikram, the situation is worrying, as he feels that many smaller, specialized programs like his could face the same fate.

“It makes me wonder if other programs might be next. I came to Canada with a clear goal in mind, but now, I’m unsure about the future of my education and career,” Vikram said.

Despite his disappointment, Vikram still remains determined to finish his studies.

“I want to complete my course and use the skills I’ve learned here to build my future, but it’s sad to think that no more students will get the same chance after us,” he added.

In contrast, Lovejeet Singh has a slightly different outlook on the suspension of the program.

He said he understands the challenges facing international students. He, too, is affected by the news, but he tries to focus on the positives.

“It’s definitely unfortunate that the program is closing, but at the same time, it’s part of life,” Lovejeet said.

“Programs and schools change all the time, and sometimes, we have to accept that things don’t stay the same forever.”

Lovejeet recognizes that the program has struggled with a lack of international students over the years. But despite this, he believes that his experience at Loyalist College has been valuable.

“I’ve learned a lot in this program. The skills I’ve gained here, especially with hands-on work, are something I can carry with me no matter what happens next,” Lovejeet said.

“Even if this program ends, the knowledge I’ve gained will still help me find work and grow in my career.”

For Lovejeet, the closure of the program is not the end of his journey but a challenge to overcome.

“I’m hopeful that my training will open doors for me in the future, whether I go back home to India or find work somewhere else. I’ve built a good foundation, and I’ll keep moving forward.”

The decision to suspend the Carpentry and Renovations program at Loyalist College reflects a larger trend affecting many Canadian institutions. Many schools have been facing a decline in international student enrolment. With fewer students choosing to enrol, schools like Loyalist College have had to make difficult decisions about which programs to keep running.